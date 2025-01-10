Hindi not a national but an official language: Ravichandran Ashwin

India former cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin joined the debate around Hindi being a national or an official language.

Speaking at the event, the off-break bowler said, "English students in the house..give me a yay. Tamil…okay.. Hindi... I wanted to say Hindi is an official language and not the national language."

Addressing students at a private engineering college in his hometown, Chennai, Ashwin said that Hindi is an "official language" but not a national language.

Ashwin also opened up on speculation that he wanted to lead the side. He said



The debate around Hindi being the national or official language has been hanging in the air for quite some time now.

Tamil Nadu has been the centre point opposing Hindi as the national language, in addition to other states. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin was also very vocal with his thoughts over the issue.

"The LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi! This is nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity. LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How dare it betray the majority of its contributors? We demand an immediate rollback of this linguistic tyranny. #StopHindiImposition" Stalin wrote in a social media post recently.

In 2022, the chief minister also moved a resolution against Hindi imposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Taking to X after it was unanimously passed, Stalin wrote, "Language is the lifeline of Tamils. We will never accept the hegemony of Hindi to rule over us. Opposing the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official language, the TNLA has unanimously passed a historic resolution. Once again, TN takes the lead to #StopHindiImposition."