He's the trump card: Kirti Azad tells how to use India's key player in BGT

Team India will take on formidable Australia on Friday at the WACA in Perth to begin the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

After a series defeat at home against New Zealand, an under confident India struggling with key players and a young bowling unit will be fighting the mighty Australia to achieve their World Test Championship ambitions.

With Rohit Sharma's absence in the first test, Vice-captain designate Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team.

India, battling with injury scars and inexperience, however have a 'trump card' to their rescue, said former Indian cricketer and member of 1983 World Cup winning team Kirti Azad.

Crediting Jasprit Bumrah as the team's trump card, Azad also advised how to use him during the matches.

"You will have to rotate around him (Jasprit Bumrah), see to it that he does not burn out, and use him in short spells because he is your trump card and the trump card cannot be played every time, you play your trump card and that is about it you can't play it again, but here you get opportunities for a bowler to comeback after short spells use it as a trump card when required," Kirti Azad said.