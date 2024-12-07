He's Got No Clue: Vintage Kohli sledges McSweeney during Adelaide Test
India talisman batter Virat Kohli, who missed to impress with the bat in the first innings of the second Test against Australia, looked at his best, when he decided to sledge young Oz opener Nathan McSweeney.
India collapsed for 180 in their first innings, and were only able to pick one wicket with the hosts ending the Day at 86/1.
Meanwhile, it was during the final session of the Day's play, when Bumrah's deadly moving delivery slipped the edge of Sweeney's bat by a whisker, and Kohli decided to put more pressure on the batter.
Running closer to the batter, Kohli said "He's got no clue, he's got no clue Jass (Bumrah)." The chirping was caught by the stump mic, which is now viral.
Posting the video on 'X', Star Sports, the broadcaster of the match wrote, "Always in the game, always in the ear! 😁👑🗣 ICYMI 👉🏻 @imVkohli’s stump mic gold from the ongoing #PinkBallTest! 🔥"
However, the youngster remained determined and was unbeaten on 38 at stumps on Day 1. However, Bumrah's magic removed him early on Day 2 at 39.
Meanwhile, Australia is tightening their grip over the visitors as they go past India's first innings tally. Powered by Half centuries from Labuschagne and Head, the Oz are currently at 207/4.
Earlier, Mitchell Starc recorded his fifer and stole the limelight on Day 1 with impressive figures of 6/48.
