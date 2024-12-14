Hero MotoCorp backs Hockey India League, debuts women’s teams

This partnership seeks to revitalise hockey in India, celebrating its rich legacy while fostering a platform for emerging talent. The Hero Hockey India League, slated to kick off on December 28, 2024, will feature eight men’s teams and, for the first time, four women’s teams. The inclusion of the Women’s Hockey India League represents a historic milestone, showcasing a progressive step toward greater inclusion and empowerment of women in sports.

A Celebration of Hockey’s Legacy

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President of Hero MotoCorp, emphasised the brand's longstanding commitment to sports. “Hero MotoCorp is deeply committed to nurturing and supporting sports globally, especially in India. Hockey reflects our nation’s rich sporting heritage. The Hero Hockey India League is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of passion, unity, and inspiration for future athletes. We wish all participating teams and players the very best.”

Dr Dilip Tirkey, Chairperson of the Hockey India League Governing Committee, echoed this sentiment. “Hero MotoCorp has always been a trailblazer in supporting Indian sports. Their title sponsorship will elevate the league’s stature, inspiring players and fans alike. Together, we aim to make the Hero Hockey India League a true celebration of hockey as #IndiaKaGame.”

Bhola Nath Singh, a member of the HIL Governing Committee, added, “Hero MotoCorp’s partnership underscores the growing popularity of the Hockey India League. Their support will boost the league’s visibility and cement hockey’s status as a unifying force in India.”

The Hero Hockey India League promises to captivate audiences across television, digital platforms, and radio, ensuring fans stay connected to every moment of the action. With Hero MotoCorp’s support, the league aims to nurture young talent, inspire future generations, and spotlight India’s hockey prowess on the global stage.