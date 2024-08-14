Here's why this day is special for Sachin Tendulkar's fans !

Hyderabad: August 14 is a very special day for Sachin Tendulkar's fans as this day in 1990 was when the 'God of Cricket' scored his first Test century at the age of 17 in Manchester against England.

The little master, who made his debut at the age of 16 years had a long wait of 9 months before scoring his first hundred in 1990. He made his international debut against Pakistan on November 15, 1989.

Walking in to bat when the team was in a difficult position, Sachin scored an unbeaten 119 and helped India avoid a defeat. The match ended in a draw.

The young master blaster's innings was appreciated by fans and critics alike after which he went on to make 99 more hundreds in international cricket, which still is an untouched record.

Sachin Tendulkar played his last Test match before retiring from the gentlemen's game on November 16, 2023 against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium. He holds many records including the player to score the most runs (34,357) in international cricket, most centuries (100) and first player to hit 200 in ODIs to name a few.

Commemorating the special day that marked the beginning of an extraordinary carrier that not only shaped Indian cricket but stood synonymous with cricket itself for a long time, the BCCI posted a picture and wrote "#OnThisDay in 1990, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden international 💯 against England at Old Trafford 🙌 He hit that magnificent knock at the age of 17 👏👏."

Meanwhile, Tendulkar posted a special video batting and bowling in left hand as he wished his left handed friends on International Left Handers Day.