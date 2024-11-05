He might retire on his own: Former India player on Rohit Sharma

Team India ODI and test team captain Rohit Sharma was reeling under massive pressure after the white-wash in a three match test series against New Zealand.

The series marked the first white-wash for team India on home soil after more than 100 years, while New Zealand celebrated a test series win in India after more than 70 years.

However, Rohit Sharma, who took the responsibility for the defeat, is still under pressure as India will visit Australia to play a five-match test series starting November 22.

The series is all the more important for team India, because a 4-0 victory would secure them the World Test Championship (WTC) final berth.

While a narrow defeat in the series does not mean that they would be out of the race , their chances will be dependent on other team performances.

With Rohit Sharma's availability for the initial tests still uncertain, questions on his red-ball career are at large.

Former team India player and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth opined that if Rohit Sharma falters in Australia he would retire from the format on his own.

Speaking about Rohit's form in his YouTube channel, the legendary player said "Hundred percent, you have to start thinking ahead (if India doesn't do well in Australia). If Rohit Sharma doesn't do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know. He will play ODIs only. He has already left T20I cricket. We have to keep in mind that he is also ageing."

The 37-year-old attacking opener failed to impress tackling the Black Caps bowling unit. In all three matches Rohit only managed to score a meager 91 runs that included a fifty plus score.

Rohit too accepted that the team and himself were not good enough with the bat in the entire series during the post match press conference.

Going into an important series the big match player's form is definitely a concern for fans and the team.