He isn’t media trained: Ashwin on father's controversial remark on his retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to ask forgiveness for his father after the latter pointed out humiliation as the reason behind the off spinner's sudden retirement.

On Wednesday, Ashwin surprised the cricket world with his retirement announcement with immediate effect. Walking out to address the media along with captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin said it was his last day as an Indian cricketer.

The spin wizard quietly landed at the Chennai airport and said he has no regret about the announcement.

However, his sudden good-bye to international cricket didn't sit well with many prompting speculations over his decision.

Rumour started flooding as some claimed Ashwin was not happy about his exclusion from playing 11 during the opening game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Ravichandran, Ashwin's father only added fuel to the fire after his controversial statements.

Talking to media he said, "It was an emotional moment for the family, it was no doubt, because he was in the field for almost 14 or 15 years. The sudden changes, and the retirement gave us a shock. At the same time we were expecting that also. Because the humiliation was going on, and for how long he could take it. Probably he would have decided on his own."

Responding to his comments, Ashwin wrote on social media platform 'X', "My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam 😂😂. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements” . Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone 🙏."

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old ended his international career as the 11 highest wicket taker in the world with 765 dismissals to his name.

Ashwin appeared in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20I games for India.