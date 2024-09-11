Hashika Ramachandra sets new national record at senior national aquatic championships

Karnataka's Hashika Ramachandra shattered a 13-year-old national record in the Women's 400m Freestyle on the opening day of the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 at the International Aquatic Complex, Mangaluru. Ramachandra clocked 4:24.70, breaking the previous record of 4:25.76 set by Richa Mishra. Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal secured second place with 4:25.09.In the Men's 400m Freestyle, Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda finished first with a time of 3:56.59, followed by teammate Dharshan S at 4:01.39.The Men’s 50m Butterfly saw Tamil Nadu’s B Benedicton Rohit claim victory with 24.22, narrowly edging out Maharashtra’s Mihir Ambre, who finished in 24.37. In the Women’s 50m Butterfly, Bihar’s Mahi Swetraj took first place with a time of 28.33, with Karnataka’s Manavi Varma coming in second at 28.67.Tamil Nadu’s Dhanush Suresh won the Men’s 200m Breaststroke with 2:18.85, while Karnataka’s Manikanta L finished second at 2:20.66. In the Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Karnataka’s Thanya Shadakshari clocked 2:40.54 to take the top spot, followed by Maharashtra’s Jyoti Bajirao Pati at 2:42.01.Karnataka’s Akash Mani triumphed in the Men’s 100m Backstroke with 56.15, ahead of Maharashtra’s Rishabh Anupam Das, who clocked 57.28. Bengal’s Soubrity Mondal won the Women’s 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:05.51, while Odisha’s Pratyasa Ray finished second at 1:05.82.Karnataka dominated the relay events, winning both the Men's and Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle. Aneesh S Gowda, Dharshan S, Kartikeyan Nair, and Dhakshan S won the Men’s relay with 7:42.90, while the Women’s team of Shirin, Shalini R Dixit, Naisha, and Hashika Ramachandra topped the leaderboard with a time of 8:54.85.