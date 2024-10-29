Harshit Rana in Indian squad for third test against New Zealand

Indian young pacer Harshit Rana was on Tuesday called up for the third and final test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

The pacer, who was initially named in the travelling reserve, was later released to play for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

The 22-year-old fast bowler, who has also been named in the Indian squad for the marquee Test tour of Australia starting next month, took two important wickets with impressive figures of 2/61 against Assam in the Group A match in the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi saw a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Assam in their Ranji Trophy Group A match to notch up their first victory of the season.

Meanwhile, India will take on the Black Caps in the final match on November 1 and fight to restore their confidence ahead of the important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. New Zealand had clinched the series 2-0 already ending a 12-year winning streak on home soil for India.