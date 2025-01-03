Hardik Pandya set to lead team India in Champions Trophy 2025!

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to replace Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain.

According to a media report, Hardik Pandya is the front-runner to replace Rohit Sharma in the leadership role ahead of the all important ICC Champions Trophy. The report also states that the BCCI is keen to find a replacement for the 37-year-old.

After his dramatic snub from the fifth and final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground, speculations erupted over his red-ball future. Rohit Sharma scored a meagre 31 runs in five innings of the series prompting the hard decision.

Shubman Gill replaced him in the playing XI, while KL Rahul filled his shoes as an opener, with Bumrah taking over the leadership.

"Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest," said Bumrah at the toss that India won and opted to bat.

The team's wording of Rohit Sharma's exclusion terming it "opting out" didn't sit well with fans and experts alike. Veterans like Ricky Ponting expressed shock over the Indian camp's terms.

Moreover, India legends including Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri termed Melbourne Test as the final red-ball match in Rohit's career.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 internationals after ending India's ICC trophy drought nearly after 11 years in June last year. Suryakumar Yadav, ditching the then vice-captain Pandya, surprisingly emerged as the new T20 captain.