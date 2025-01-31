Handshake under the Check

Customs surrounding handshakes vary from person to person and country to country. But in the times that we live in, handshakes has become the most common norm upon meeting, greeting, congratulating or as a sign of completing a business or diplomatic agreement. When it comes to sports, it is also done as a sign of good sportsmanship. But is there a gender bias even in handshake? Uzbek chess grandmaster

Nodirbek Yakubboev found himself in the eye of storm after refusing handshake with Indian chess player R Vaishali. He then cited “religious reasons” for it, even though many reminded him of his handshake with another player Divya sometime ago. We speak to some experts about why some men won’t shake hands with women.

“Uzbekistan is a predominantly Muslim country, and within Islamic traditions, there are diverse interpretations of gender interactions. While the majority of Muslims around the world may follow a more liberal or neutral stance on shaking hands with the opposite gender, certain conservative or orthodox interpretations of Islam, particularly in some regions or families, might discourage physical contact between men and women who are not related,” says Dr. Priyanka Sarkar, sport psychologist.

The inconsistency

Uzbekistan’s GM did shake hands with another GM, Divya Deshmukh, in 2023 but refused to do the same with R Praggnanandhaa’s sister this time.“It’s also worth mentioning that Nodirbek’s choice of citing ‘religious reasons” in the case of Vaishali but having shaken hands with Divya may imply a different cultural or personal issue beyond religion. Or if we were to give him the benefit of the doubt, he has grown more religious in the past year or so, which can be the only answer. The contradiction of shaking hands with Divya but refusing with Vaishali complicates the situation,” argues Dr. Priyanka.

Sports’ simple gesture

Brand strategist and founder of the Indian School of Image Management, Sonia Dubey Dewan believes that professional etiquette should be rooted in mutual respect and fairness. “Bias — whether conscious or not — has no place in sportsmanship or professional interactions. If someone prefers an alternative greeting for personal reasons, it should be applied consistently, without discrimination,” says the brand strategist.

An ode to the sports handshake

In sports, a handshake symbolises mutual respect, regardless of skill level or match outcome, says Sonia. “It conveys that once we step onto the field — or across the chessboard — we are equals, and the best player wins. That’s why the recent controversy surrounding chess player Nodirbek Yakubboev’s refusal to shake hands with Indian player R. Vaishali has sparked strong reactions,” says Sonia.“Some may argue that cultural norms dictate different greeting styles. In India, for instance, a namaste is common, yet Vaishali chose the more globally accepted handshake — demonstrating professionalism and inclusivity. Had Yakubboev been consistent in avoiding handshakes with all players, his stance would have been understandable.”

A deliberate move

The way these dynamics play out in such high-pressure settings can sometimes bring the strangest of the reactions, says Priyanka. “An alternative interpretation could be that he was attempting to catch Vishali off guard with his actions. Chess is a mental game, and one of the routines is to shake hands with the opponent, and the mind is prepared for that. It could have been a deliberate move on Yakubboev’s part to create psychological discomfort,” adds the sports psychologist.

Some players, especially in high-stakes competitive environments, use similar strategies to provoke doubt or discomfort in their opponents.

‘Expect criticism’

Chess legend Susan Polgar has slammed Nodirbek Yakubboev for the incident. Polgar gave her opinion after posting a photo of Nodirbek Yakubboev shaking hands with India’s Divya Deshmukh and asking, “What’s the difference? This is my opinion: I have less of an issue with the religious excuse. Others may disagree. But he (Nodirbek Yakubboev) could have informed the organisers, chief arbiter, and/or his female opponents in advance. This is NOT an Open Swiss event. This is a prestigious invitational when he knew in advance that he would face 4 female opponents. If he wanted an exception then be proactive. Otherwise, he has to expect criticism,” Polgar said.

Nodirbek Yakubboev in his defence

Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons. “I respect Vaishali and her brother (Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behaviour, I apologise,” he wrote while tagging ChessBase India and Uzbekistan Chess.