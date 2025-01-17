Haaland signs bumper new Man City deal until 2034

LONDON: Erling Haaland has signed a blockbuster new deal at Manchester City that will keep the prolific forward at the Etihad until 2034, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old striker's existing contract was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club for the next decade.

The deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year contract Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea year and Haaland will reportedly earn about 500,000 ($610,000) per week.

A post on the club's X account read: "Erling's here to stay! We're thrilled to announce Erling Haaland has extended his contract at City to 2034."

The Norwegian made an instant impact after joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and his overall tally for the club stands at a remarkable 111 goals in 126 games.

Haaland, who had been linked with a move to Real Madrid, said he is "City no matter what" after committing his future to the club, managed by Pep Guardiola.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said Haaland.

"Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

"I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what."