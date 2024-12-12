 Top
Gukesh Challenges Ding in Chess Title Showdown

12 Dec 2024 6:04 PM IST
Gukesh faces Ding in Game 14 of the World Chess Championship, battling a tense endgame with hopes to avoid tiebreaks
D. Gukesh of India faces defending champion Ding Liren of China in the pivotal Game 14 of the World Chess Championship in Singapore. Gukesh, playing with the black pieces, started with a couple of opening-phase novelties, keeping the audience intrigued. After weeks of intense play, today’s match could determine the title—unless the game ends in a draw, pushing the competition to tiebreaks tomorrow.

As of the 23rd move, the queens are off the board, and the position suggests a balanced encounter. The game has now reached the 40th move, with Ding down to 38 minutes on the clock while Gukesh has a more comfortable 1 hour and 12 minutes remaining. Gukesh seems to be pushing for an edge in a seemingly drawn endgame.


