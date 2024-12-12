Gukesh becomes youngest world chess champion





India’s 18-year-old GM D. Gukesh becomes the youngest World chess Champion after beating Ding Liren of China in 14th and last game of summit clash. With his monumental win, Gukesh becomes the 18th GM and just the second Indian GM, after the legendary Viswanthan Anand, to win the world championship title. Gukesh’s persistence paid off as Ding blundered whilst fighting against the clock, allowing Gukesh to take over and find the historic win.







