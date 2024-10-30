Gujarat Giants Spend a fun day out at District150, The Quorum in Hyderabad

yderabad: The Gujarat Giants, one of the country’s premier Kabaddi teams, have three more game to play in the Hyderabad leg of PKL Season 11. Led by Neeraj Kumar, the Gujarat Giants will play the Puneri Paltan (4 November), and Haryana Steelers (7 November) in Hyderabad before they move to Noida for the second leg.





Gujarat Giants player Aadesh Siwach at distrcit 150 in HyderabadGujarat Giants player Aadesh Siwach at distrcit 150 in Hyderabad

�However, before the festival of Diwali, the Gujarat Giants, who are owned by Adani Sportsline, spent the day at District150 at The Quorum in Hyderabad, where the let their hair down and took time out from the hectic schedule to refresh and rejuvenate before their next set of games.





Gujarat Giants players Jitendra Yadav and Aadesh Siwach at distrcit 150 in Hyderabad





