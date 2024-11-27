Glad Your Eyes Have Time for Good Soccer: Ronaldo’s Response to Musk’s Congrats

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s post after Al-Nassr’s win against Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League.

Taking to X, Ronaldo shared pictures of the match with a caption that read, “ Big win tonight!” X CEO Elon Musk commented on the post saying “Congrats” to which Ronaldo replied, “Glad your eyes have time for good ‘soccer’.”



Fans were fascinated with the interaction between the World’s richest person and one of the greatest athletes. Some fans even commented asking Ronaldo to invite the Tesla CEO to his podcast.

“Goals are good, of course, but the most important thing is to win. For me, the most importantthing is Al-Nassr's victory," said Ronaldo after the game.



The Portuguese legend struck twice for Al Nassr, helping the team defeat Al Gharafa 3-1 in Qatar and also bringing them closer to the last 16 of the AFC Champions League. Al Nassr need just two points from their final three group games.