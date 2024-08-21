Germany's Manuel Neuer Announces Retirement From International Football

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from International football on Wednesday.



In a post on Instagram, Neuer said, “After over 15 years and 124 national games, my career in the German national football team ends today.”



“After many intense and long discussions with my family and friends, I have decided that right now is the right time to close my chapter in the National Eleven,” he added.









The German national football team said, “Words seem too small for one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. But they come from the heart: Thank you, Manu!”



“Of course for your unique, outstanding achievements. But especially also for your camaraderie, your dedication, your inspiration to your fellow players and millions of fans and footballers around the world. You changed the game of goalkeeping, you shaped it. Just like this team. Your team. As a support. As a captain. As a role model. As a world champion. As a friend. We'll miss you!”



Neuer made his debut for the German national team in 2009 and he won the 2014 FIFA world cup with Germany. He made 124 appearances for the national team, including four World Cups and four European Championships.



He follows Toni Kross, Thomas Mueller and Ilkay Gundogan into international retirement.