Gavaskar upset over not being invited to present BGT with Allan Border

Sydney: Pat Cummins-led Australia reclaimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years with their comfortable victory in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. However, an incident during the presentation is slightly shadowing the glory of the Kangaroos.�

Both India and Australia were competing in the marquee Test series named after legends from both sides -- Allan 'Border' and Sunil 'Gavaskar' since 1996-1997 and the rivalry has grown to become one of the biggest in Test cricket.�

However, it was only Border who was present on the podium and presented the Trophy. While, the Indian little-master was standing near the boundary line quietly as he watched the event.�

Expressing his disappointment over the incident, Sunil Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports, "I was not invited, I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India."

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine."

"Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

Cricket Australia (CA), later, admitted the error, while maintaining that Gavaskar would have presented the trophy had India won the series. "We acknowledge it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been asked to go on stage," a CA spokesperson said in a statement.

CA later confirmed that Gavaskar was aware that he would have presented the award to Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah if the tourists had won the Sydney Test and retained the trophy.