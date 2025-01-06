Gavaskar upset over not being invited to present BGT with Allan Border
Sydney: Pat Cummins-led Australia reclaimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years with their comfortable victory in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. However, an incident during the presentation is slightly shadowing the glory of the Kangaroos.�
Both India and Australia were competing in the marquee Test series named after legends from both sides -- Allan 'Border' and Sunil 'Gavaskar' since 1996-1997 and the rivalry has grown to become one of the biggest in Test cricket.�
Cricket Australia (CA), later, admitted the error, while maintaining that Gavaskar would have presented the trophy had India won the series.
"We acknowledge it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been asked to go on stage," a CA spokesperson said in a statement.