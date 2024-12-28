Gavaskar Roasts Pant: 'Head to the Opponent's Dressing Room!'

Rishabh Pant is one of the few cricketers, who have caught the eye of the nation in 2016 from the domestic circuit. Although he is yet to get a call-up for the national team, Pant has already impressed with the bat for Delhi Ranji team, scoring 972 runs so far this season, at a massive average of 81. He is also a handy wicketkeeper, racking-up 25 dismissals so far this season. (Photo: PTI)

In the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant's dismissal has become a major talking point. Known for his aggressive and fearless batting style, Pant attempted a risky scoop shot over fine leg against Scott Boland early on the third day of the match. Unfortunately, the shot didn't go as planned, and the ball went straight to Nathan Lyon at deep third man, resulting in Pant's dismissal.

This dismissal occurred at a crucial moment for India, who were already struggling, still needing a significant number of runs to avoid the follow-on. Pant's attempt to play an audacious shot in a high-pressure situation has drawn criticism from fans and experts alike.

Sunil Gavaskar's Take on the Shot

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back in expressing his displeasure over Pant's shot. Gavaskar, who usually appreciates Pant's aggressive approach, described the shot as "stupid" and reiterated this view three times during the broadcast. He criticized Pant for "throwing away his wicket" and suggested that such an irresponsible shot was unnecessary, especially considering the match situation. Gavaskar went further to say that Pant should not be heading to the Indian dressing room after such a shot, but rather to the opponents' dressing room suggesting as it seemed to benefit them more.

Gavaskar's comments have sparked a debate among cricket fans, with some agreeing with his assessment and others defending Pant's approach. While Pant's aggressive style has brought him success in the past, this particular dismissal has raised questions about his decision-making under pressure.

As India continues to fight in the Boxing Day Test, Pant's dismissal serves as a reminder of the fine balance between aggression and caution in Test cricket. Whether Pant will learn from this experience and adjust his approach remains to be seen, but for now, his dismissal has certainly added an extra layer of drama to the match.