Gary Kirsten resigns as Pakistan's white-ball coach

Just 6 six months into his two year contract, Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten had stepped down from the responsibility from both ODI and T20 formats, according to reports.

The South African legend had played a key role in helping India lift the 2011 ODI World Cup.

According to reports, a tiff between the newly appointed coaches Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could be the reason behind Gary's decision.

Earlier, PCB had decided to take away the coaches power concerned with the team selection.

Expressing disappointment, the Aussie legend ahead of the third test against England said that he was now just a match-day analyst, and that was not something that he signed up for.

However, Kirsten did not make any statements on it yet.

Ahead of the all important ICC Champions Trophy coming up next year it is a blow for the men in green.