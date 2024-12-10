Gamepoint Telangana State Squash Championship 2024 concludes

Hyderabad: The Gamepoint Telangana State Squash Championship 2024, held at the Gamepoint Hitec Arena from December 6-8, concluded on a high note, showcasing exceptional talent and thrilling matches. With 90 participants competing across eight categories, the championship reaffirmed its reputation as one of the most prestigious squash tournaments in the state.



Organized by the Telangana Squash Rackets Association in collaboration with Gamepoint, the three-day event witnessed strong competition from players across the state. Junior players, including promising talents in the Boys U-13 and Girls U-15 categories, impressed the audience with their skill and determination. The men's and women's categories featured intense matches, with top players displaying exceptional athleticism.

The event also celebrated inclusivity with competitive categories for men over 35, 40, and 45, encouraging veteran players to showcase their prowess.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Aditya Reddy, Chairman of the Gamepoint Telangana Squash Championship , said, "This year’s tournament has been remarkable, with participants raising the bar of competition in every match. We are proud to provide a platform for squash players in Telangana to shine and grow, and we look forward to seeing these talented athletes achieve greater heights."

The championship culminated with the finals on December 8, followed by an awards ceremony honoring the winners in each category.

Grand finale Results

Boys Under 13 (BU13)



Winner: Thanuj Reddy Puli

Runner-Up: Prabhaas Kondaparthy

Girls Under 15 (GU15)

Winner: Arnaa Dwivedi

Runner-Up: Dhriti Ganji

Boys Under 17 (BU17)

Winner: Rajveer Grover

Runner-Up: Rohan Arigala

Men’s Category

Winner: Karan Vashisht

Runner-Up: Ranveer Grover

Women’s Category

Winner: Aarya Dwivedi

Runner-Up: Saanvi Shree

Men’s Over 35 (MO35)

Winner: Survesh Chauhan

Runner-Up: Soli Colah

Men’s Over 40 (MO40)

Winner: Priyatosh Dubey

Runner-Up: Mayank Malhan

Men’s Over 45 (MO45)

Winner: Bharath Danam

Runner-Up: Ram Battula

The event provided not only a stage for budding squash talent but also a testament to Gamepoint’s commitment to nurturing the sport in Telangana.

The prizes were presented by Mr. Babu Rao, President of the Telangana Boxing Association, and Mr. Srisailam, Vice President of the Telangana Squash Racquet Association, esteemed leaders in their respective sports domains.