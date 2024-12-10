Gamepoint Telangana State Squash Championship 2024 concludes
Hyderabad: The Gamepoint Telangana State Squash Championship 2024, held at the Gamepoint Hitec Arena from December 6-8, concluded on a high note, showcasing exceptional talent and thrilling matches. With 90 participants competing across eight categories, the championship reaffirmed its reputation as one of the most prestigious squash tournaments in the state.
Organized by the Telangana Squash Rackets Association in collaboration with Gamepoint, the three-day event witnessed strong competition from players across the state. Junior players, including promising talents in the Boys U-13 and Girls U-15 categories, impressed the audience with their skill and determination. The men's and women's categories featured intense matches, with top players displaying exceptional athleticism.
The event also celebrated inclusivity with competitive categories for men over 35, 40, and 45, encouraging veteran players to showcase their prowess.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Aditya Reddy, Chairman of the Gamepoint Telangana Squash Championship , said, "This year’s tournament has been remarkable, with participants raising the bar of competition in every match. We are proud to provide a platform for squash players in Telangana to shine and grow, and we look forward to seeing these talented athletes achieve greater heights."
The championship culminated with the finals on December 8, followed by an awards ceremony honoring the winners in each category.
Grand finale Results
Boys Under 13 (BU13)
Winner: Thanuj Reddy Puli
Runner-Up: Prabhaas Kondaparthy
Girls Under 15 (GU15)
Winner: Arnaa Dwivedi
Runner-Up: Dhriti Ganji
Boys Under 17 (BU17)
Winner: Rajveer Grover
Runner-Up: Rohan Arigala
Men’s Category
Winner: Karan Vashisht
Runner-Up: Ranveer Grover
Women’s Category
Winner: Aarya Dwivedi
Runner-Up: Saanvi Shree
Men’s Over 35 (MO35)
Winner: Survesh Chauhan
Runner-Up: Soli Colah
Men’s Over 40 (MO40)
Winner: Priyatosh Dubey
Runner-Up: Mayank Malhan
Men’s Over 45 (MO45)
Winner: Bharath Danam
Runner-Up: Ram Battula
The event provided not only a stage for budding squash talent but also a testament to Gamepoint’s commitment to nurturing the sport in Telangana.
The prizes were presented by Mr. Babu Rao, President of the Telangana Boxing Association, and Mr. Srisailam, Vice President of the Telangana Squash Racquet Association, esteemed leaders in their respective sports domains.
