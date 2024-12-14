Gabba Test: Internet erupts as Australia crowd welcomes Siraj with booing

A section of the crowd at the Gabba in Brisbane welcomed India pacer Mohammed Siraj with loud boos as the seamer got ready to bowl during the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.

As the Hyderabadi was gearing up to bowl the second over of the match, the heckles started rising from different parts of the stadium.

The reaction from the Aussie crowd was largely attributed to the controversy surrounding Siraj and Travis Head in the second Test at Adelaide, where both the players exchanged a few words.

Taking action on the unwarranted incident, the International Cricket Council (ICC), punished both the players with one demerit point each, and additionally Siraj was charged with a fine of 20 percent match fee.

Meanwhile, the third Test was halted owing to continuous pouring in Brisbane after Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against the hosts.

The playing 11's of the both the teams saw a few changes, as the hosts brought back fully recovered Hazlewood in place of Boland, the visitors replaced Harshit Rana and Ashwin with Akash Deep and Jadeja.

Currently, Australia are at 28/0 after 13 overs.

The five match series was tied after the Kangaroos crushed India with a 10-wicket victory levelling the tournament 1-1.