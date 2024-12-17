Gabba Test: Fans speculate Rohit Sharma's retirement after his unusual gesture!

Team India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma sparks speculations of retirement from the longer format after his unusual gesture while walking back to pavilion in the first innings of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Rohit, coming to bat at number 6 looked composed, until he was removed by Pat Cummins for 10. Facing 26 deliveries, Rohit looked in control, but a swinging delivery outside off edged the 37-year-old's bat with a little to no foot movement, ending his brief stint.

The act by Rohit Sharma, sparked a frenzy on social media platforms as many pointed out the unusual act and claimed it as an indication of his retirement.

The Indian captain looked disappointed while on his way to the pavilion. Moreover, a rare act by Hitman left fans in confusion, the right-handed batter left his gloves outside the dugout, just behind the advertisement board.



Earlier, Rohit Sharma said good-byes to the T20I format after winning the T20 World Cup and rumors were all around claiming he would exit from ODIs after the next year's Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Rohit is under immense pressure as his bad run in the red ball format continues. In the last 13 games he only had one 50 plus score, the Indian captain even failed on home soil against Bangladesh and New Zealand making things even worse.

On the other hand, Australia are dominating the Gabba Test after scoring a massive 445 runs in the first innings. India failed to put up a show in their response as they are struggling at 201/7 on Day 4.