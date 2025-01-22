From Wheelchair to Wrestling World Champion, Sangram Singh’s Inspirational Journey

Sangram Singh's story is one of unwavering resilience and determination. Born in Rohtak, Haryana, he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at three, leading to complete paralysis. Doctors told his family he wouldn’t survive beyond six months, urging them to "save their efforts for another child." But Sangram refused to accept fate.

"I chose to fight," he says in conversation with ����. Rajan Navani and Ms. BK Shivani on the Think Right Podcast. "It wasn’t the illness that defeated me, but the refusal to give up that made me who I am today." With a deep passion for wrestling, he watched local wrestlers in his village, dreaming of becoming like them, despite his physical limitations.

Sangram’s mother became his greatest source of strength, caring for him daily and instilling in him the belief that nature could heal him. Through sheer willpower, he rose from being paralyzed to participating in local wrestling competitions, earning his first rupee and gaining recognition for his perseverance.

“Life is not what’s given to us, but what we create out of it,” he reflects. For Sangram, success isn’t about financial status but mental strength, consistency, and the right attitude. "To achieve greatness, you need the right attitude. What we think, we become."

His journey from being bedridden to becoming a world-renowned wrestler is a powerful reminder that the human spirit can overcome any obstacle. “Dreams have no limits. Life tests you, but if you rise, even nature will support you,” he says.

Sangram Singh's story isn’t just about physical recovery; it’s about the power of belief. His journey inspires all who face adversity to never stop dreaming and pushing forward.

To watch the full interview, tune in to Think Right: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEtT1ntxnnw