From Triple Century to Resurgence : The Karun Nair Journey

Karun Nair, Jodhpur, Rajasthan-born right-handed batter, has once again captured the attention of the cricketing world with his recent string of impressive performances. Known for his remarkable triple century against England in December 2016, Nair's journey in cricket has been one of highs and lows.

In his last six innings, Nair has stacked up scores of 122*, 112, 111, 163*, 44*, and 112*, showcasing his exceptional form. Prior to being dismissed for 112 against Uttar Pradesh, Nair had set a new List A record by scoring 542 runs without being dismissed, surpassing the previous record held by former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin.

Despite his historic triple century, Nair's career saw a steep decline, as he slipped out of national contention. However, his recent performances have reignited hopes of a potential comeback. With India scheduled to tour England later in the summer, Nair's experience of two county seasons at Northants and his impressive runs in the Ranji Trophy could keep him in the conversation for selection.

Speaking exclusively, his father, MDK Nair, shared his thoughts on Karun's journey. "We are hopeful for his selection. Yes, we are a bit disappointed when his national selection is being sidelined. He should have been in the team long, long back. But it happens. We also know that the selectors also remain under pressure because there are hundreds of boys performing to their potential."

MDK Nair also spoke about his son's character and dedication. "Karun is a different type of boy. He just concentrates on his game and tries to remain fit. He does not think much about his non-inclusion in the Indian team," he said.

Nair's recent run of form has inevitably brought him plenty of attention. His remarkable performances, combined with his experience and resilience, make a strong case for his inclusion in the Indian squad. As fans and selectors alike watch his journey with anticipation, one thing is clear: Karun Nair's story is far from over.

His determination to succeed, despite the setbacks, is a testament to his character and passion for the game. With the cricketing world keeping a close eye on his performances, Nair continues to inspire with his unwavering commitment and pursuit of excellence.