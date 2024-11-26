From Shami to Ishan: Here's full list of players bought by SRH at IPL auctions

Missing out after a close stare at the 2024 IPL trophy, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have amassed a balanced side as they look to clinch the coveted trophy this time. The 2025 IPL season will be held from March 14 to May 25.

The former champion franchise was successful to add some big names to their arsenal that includes Ishan Kishan, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Shami and Rahul Chahar.

The side was very active on Day 1 of the two day mega auctions in Jeddah, where they almost drained their purse. With just a little above Rs 5 crore, SRH was the franchise with least funds to enter Day 2.

However, the Hyderabad-based team was happy with their choices and are excited for the 2025 season. "New faces, same FIRE. IPL '25, here come the Risers," the SunRisers wrote on X.

Meanwhile, they also bid farewell to their star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was sold to RCB for Rs 10.75 crore. "He came, he rose with us, he played with fire... And he will ALWAYS always have a special place in our hearts. Thank you for over a decade of Swing brilliance, King," the franchise said in a social media post.

On top of the newest addition of players, the Orange Army retained their top players -- Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

New players bought at the auctions:

Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore

Harshal Patel - Rs 8 crore

Ishan Kishan - Rs 11.25 crore

Rahul Chahar - Rs 3.2 crore

Adam Zampa - Rs 2.4 crore

Atharva Taide - Rs 30 lakh

Abhinab Manohar - Rs 3.2 crore

Simarjeet Singh - Rs 1.5 crore

Zeeshan Ansari - Rs 40 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 1 crore

Brydon Carse - Rs 1 crore

Kamindu Mendis - Rs 75 lakh

Aniket Verma - Rs 30 lakh

Eshan Malinga- Rs 1.2 crore

Sachin Baby - Rs 30 lakh