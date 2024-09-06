From ridicule to Heroism: Paralympics medal winner welcomed grandly at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Tables turned completely for�India's medal winning sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji, who received a grand welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Friday.

However, her journey to clinch the bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 was not smooth. Born with an Intellectual disability and unusual facial features, she was mocked and ridiculed by her villagers, who gave her harsh names like 'Monkey' and 'Mental'.

The 20-year-old athlete was born to daily-wage labourer parents in Kalleda village in Warangal district of Telangana on a solar eclipse day, however her performance at the women's 400m T20 event at the Paralympics made her the pride of the nation.

In a turn-around of things, Deepthi Jeevanji was welcomed at Hyderabad Airport on a grand note, hundreds have gathered with flowers and banners welcoming the Paralympics hero.�

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitated the sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji.

Deepthi, a world champion, was expected to be a strong contender for a gold medal but the 20-year-old couldn't produce her best in the final as she added a bronze to her Tokyo Paralympic silver in the T20 category, which is meant for athletes with intellectual impairment.

"I did well but in the final I could not give my best so that's why I got bronze," said Deepthi.

"The players have not only showed their skill but made the country proud," Mandaviya said

India have already crossed their previous best of 19 medals in the previous edition in Tokyo.