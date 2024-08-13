From Manu Bhaker to Neeraj Chopra: What Indian Olympic medalists will receive as prize money

Hyderabad: The Paris Olympics 2024 has concluded with a star studded closing ceremony on Sunday with the Indian contingent managing to get six medals home, one less than the Tokyo Olympics.

Manu Bhaker with two bronze medals in shooting had made history in independent India as she became the first athlete from the country to clinch two medals in a single Olympic games. The Indian Hockey team too had won their consecutive bronze medal, while Neeraj Chopra remained the only Silver medalist this year.

Aman Sehrawat was the lone Indian wrestler to win a medal (Bronze) at Paris, while Shooters Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale also got their hands on the Bronze.

They have certainly earned a name and glory for themselves and the country but what additional prize money will they get as an appreciation, let's find out:

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya had announced a prize money of Rs 30 and Rs 22.5 lakhs to Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh respectively. Additionally, Sarabjot was also offered a job by the Haryana government but the 22-year-old shooter graciously declined the offer.

Swapnil Kusale, who became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in men's 50m rifle event was honoured with an appointment as an officer on special duty at central railways. He was also awarded Rs 1 crore by Maharashtra Government.

The Indian hockey team received a well deserved appreciation as Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 15 and 7.5 lakh to the squad, support staff respectively. Additionally, Odisha CM announced a cash prize of 15 lakh and 10 lakh to players and support staff, while handing out Rs 4 crore to defender Amit Rohidas. Punjab CM also announced Rs 1 crore for players from the state including captain Harmanpreet Singh.

However, no official announcement was made on rewarding Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra and lone wrestling medal winner Aman Sehrawat.