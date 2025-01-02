From Kohli to Gill: How Indian cricketers welcomed 2025

Team India star cricketers on Tuesday night enjoyed in their own fashion as they said good-byes to the passing year and welcomed 2025.

Some took to social media platforms to share their New Year post, while few others were spotted having a good time. Talisman batter Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma were spotted on Sydney street in black dress on New Year's eve. Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal were also spotted with the star couple.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who kept the internet guessing after he turned Santa Claus for Christmas, had a fun New Year eve with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in Goa.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah welcomed the New Year along with his wife Sanjana Ganesan as they enjoyed dinner at a Sydney restaurant. The sports presentator took to Instagram, where she posted a picture.

Team India's young lot including Mohammed Siraj, Shubhman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant and Harshit Rana had a blast at a yacht as they welcomed the New Year.

To be parents, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had a romantic dinner at a hotel in Sydney as they welcomed the New Year.

