From Hat-Trick to Wedding Bells : Maheesh Theekshana's eventful January

On Wednesday, Maheesh Theekshana, the talented Sri Lankan spinner, made headlines when he took a sensational hat trick against New Zealand in the second ODI match at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Despite his heroics, Sri Lanka lost the match by a huge margin. Theekshana's hat trick, which included dismissing Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry in consecutive deliveries (in split overs) was a historic moment as he became the first spinner from Sri Lanka to achieve this feat against New Zealand.

Theekshana's remarkable performance earned him praise from fans and cricket pundits alike. However, the loss was a tough blow for the Sri Lankan team, who struggled to keep up with New Zealand's dominant performance.

Amidst the highs and lows of his cricketing career, Maheesh has something else to look forward to. On January 17th, he will be tying the knot with his girlfriend, Arthika Yonali, at the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo. Arthika is a daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Siyambalapitiya. The wedding is set to be a grand affair, with many of his friends and seniors from the cricketing world expected to attend.

In his wedding invitation, which is seen by this reporter, it is written, "True love is the greatest adventure". Arthika, a beautiful and supportive partner, has been by Maheesh's side through his journey in cricket. Their love story has been a source of inspiration for many, and their wedding is eagerly anticipated by fans and well-wishers.

As Maheesh prepares for his big day, he reflects on his journey from a young boy in Sedawatta, Colombo, to becoming a key