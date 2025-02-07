From Galle to Grama : Murali's Devotion Beyond Pitch

"No, I won't be able to make it," the 52-year-old distinguished former right-arm off-spinner said over the telephone from Colombo. His voice was tinged with regret. "I am leaving for India this week to play a match against India's cricketers," he added, a note of excitement creeping in.

"Sathya Sai Grama is hosting a cricket match between Indian and Sri Lankan players on February 8, and being a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba, along with a few Sri Lankan players, I will be participating in the match," Murali explained. This match, hosted under the theme 'One World One Family Cup 2025,' was more than just a game—it was a celebration of unity and humanity.

Muralidaran's ties to India ran deep. He married Madhimalar Ramamurthy, a Chennai native, on March 21, 2005. Madhimalar was the daughter of the late Dr. S. Ramamurthy of Malar Hospitals and his wife, Dr. Nithya Ramamurthy. This connection made Murali not just a son-in-law of India but also a beloved figure in Indian cricketing circles.

The upcoming match at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur district, promised to be a spectacle. Last year, during the first edition of the 'One World One Family Cup,' cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh had captained the teams, which comprised players from seven nations. This year, the format is different. Retired greats from India and Sri Lanka are reuniting on the field, playing for the cause of humanity.

"Our team will be led by Aravinda de Silva," Murali revealed. Alongside him, Chaminda Vass, Marvan Atapattu, Kalu, Ajanta Mendis, and a few others would represent Sri Lanka. The Indian team, coordinated by GR Vishwanath, includes the Pathan Brothers—Irfan and Yousuf—Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, and others from Karnataka State. Although Vishy wasn't playing, his presence was crucial to the coordination of players.

As the sun rises on Galle International Stadium, fans know that Muthiah Muralidaran's absence is for a noble cause. His commitment to the 'One World One Family Cup 2025' showcases the power of sport to bring people together, transcending boundaries and celebrating the spirit of unity.