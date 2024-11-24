Formula 1 Set to Expand Grid to 11 Teams with Cadillac's Entry in 2026

Formula 1 is set to expand its grid to 11 teams starting as soon as next week, with Cadillac poised to make its entry into the sport in 2026. This expansion comes as part of a high-profile collaboration between Andretti Global and General Motors, with Cadillac backing the bid. The move marks the return of an American team to F1 since 2016, following the entry of Haas​.

The Andretti-Cadillac partnership has gathered significant momentum, bolstered by GM’s financial and technological support. General Motors, one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, would provide the necessary resources to make the team competitive from the outset. While the entry is not yet final, the team has reached the final stage of approval, and its inclusion could strengthen F1’s presence in the U.S., a key market the sport has been targeting for growth​.

However, the move to add a new team is not without its challenges. Existing F1 teams have voiced concerns over the dilution of prize money, a key part of the sport’s financial model. New entrants are required to pay a $200 million "dilution fee" to compensate for this. Still, debates about whether this fee is adequate continue to stir contention among the current grid​.

Despite opposition, the Andretti-Cadillac bid remains the front-runner for the 11th spot on the grid. It is supported by F1 President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has expressed his enthusiasm for the entry, and enjoys solid backing from GM. If approved, Cadillac’s entry would not only add to the competition but could further fuel the growing U.S. interest in F1. This interest has been spurred by events such as the Netflix series Drive to Survive and the introduction of new races in Miami and Las Vegas.

This potential expansion could mark a new chapter for F1, bringing new opportunities for both commercial growth and a more dynamic racing environment.