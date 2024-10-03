Formula 1 Legend Michael Schumacher Spotted in Public For First Time in 11 Years: Reports

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher made headlines after he was reportedly spotted in public for the first time in 11 years at his daughter's wedding.





According to a report by Metro, Schumacher attended his daughter Gina's wedding with her boyfriend Iain Bethke at the family's luxury Mallorca Villa in Spain. The marriage function was closely guarded as guests who attended were told to leave their phones at the door, the report added.



The seven-time F1 champion sustained a life-threatening brain injury after he met with a skiing accident in 2013. After the incident, the 55-year-old racing legend led a private life with only few people having access to him.









Felix Damm, Schumacher's lawyer, recently said that the health report of the former F1 driver was not made public due to privacy concerns.



"It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael's health could be the right way to do this," Damm told German outlet LTO, as cited by SI.com.



"But that wouldn't have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated 'water level reports' and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped," he added.