Formula 1 Legend Michael Schumacher Communicates With His Eyes: Report

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher suffered a skiing accident in 2013 which left him with a life-threatening brain injury.

Since the incident, little has been known about the personal life of the 55-year-old racing legend. Few days ago, it was reported by the European media that Schumacher made his first public appearance since the accident, which happened 11 years ago.



The Metro reported that Schumacher attended his daughter Gina's wedding at the family's luxury Mallorca Villa in Spain. The guests who attended the ceremony were told to leave their phones at the door, the report added.

Now, few details of the legendary driver's condition have been made public.



Elisabetta Gregoraci, former wife of Flavio Briatore, said that Michael doesn't speak but he communicates with eyes.



“Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes. Only three people can visit him and I know who they are. They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house,” said Elisabetta as quoted by Express.co.uk.



Earlier, Schumacher's lawyer Felix Damm said that the health report of the former F1 driver was not made public due to privacy concerns.



