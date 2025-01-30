Former CWG gold-winning boxer Manoj Kumar retires to take up coaching

New Delhi: Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Manoj Kumar, who dominated the light welterweight (64kg) division in India at his prime and did not hesitate to voice his disagreements with national federation's policies, announced his retirement on Thursday to begin a career in coaching.



The 39-year-old, who won his first and only CWG gold in the 2010 Delhi Games, is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze-medallist. His second and last CWG medal, a bronze, came in Gold Coast in 2018.

He is also a two-time Olympian, having competed in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, finishing as a pre-quarterfinalist in both editions after fighting performances that ultimately fell just short of pushing him over the line.

"It's a carefully thought out decision because once I turn 40, I can anyway not compete in amateur events as per international rules. I am retiring as a content man after representing my country to the best of my ability," Manoj, who hails from Kaithal in Haryana, told PTI.

"I have just gratitude for the opportunities I got," he added.

The outspoken pugilist, who began his boxing career at the junior level in 1997, completed his coaching diploma from the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in 2021.

Injuries and a dispute with the national federation on selection issues hampered his India career after the Gold Coast CWG and he was not seen in any international event after that.

He now intends to devote time to the academy that he has set up with elder brother and long-time personal coach Rajesh Kumar Rajound in Kurukshetra.

"For any athlete, saying goodbye to the sport is an extremely emotional moment. If it weren't for Rajesh sir, I wouldn't have been recognised as an Olympian boxer. He made me dream big and cleared every obstacle in my path to achieve them," he said reiterating his reverence for the man who was, at times, his only support system.

"This academy will serve as a medium to share our experiences and lessons with young athletes who will one day win medals for India in the Olympics," he added.

Not among the most physically domineering boxers, Manoj created a niche for himself with his workman-like approach to the sport which meant wearing down his opponents in the ring with his deceptive defensive game.

He could frustrate rivals with his shell guards and at the same time, surprise them with his very effective counter-attacks, which relied heavily on accurately placed straight punches.

But despite a reasonably successful career, he could never find a steady sponsor who could stand by him when injuries chipped away at his fortunes.

Manoj was elected as the athletes' representative in the Boxing Federation of India's executive committee in 2016 but had to quit over disagreements with the body on its ever-changing selection policy, which included doing away with the traditional practice of trials for a while.

"While in that commission, I raised my voice for fellow boxers. And when you do that too frequently, there are consequences. But I have never really cared. I still don't care," he said.

Manoj's many other battles included a court case to get the Arjuna award in 2014 when the Kapil Dev-led selection panel ignored him despite the fact that he fulfilled the laid-down criteria as per the points system established for the honour.

He won that fight in the Delhi High Court and was presented the award by the then sports minister Sarbananda Sonowal a few months after the traditional ceremony.

He also fought a long and futile battle to get promotion in the Railways, which had promised him the elevation after the 2010 CWG gold but failed to fulfil it eventually.

He is the only Indian boxer aside from the iconic Vijender Singh to have won two CWG medals.

Manoj belongs to the Ror community, which comprises descendants of the Maratha soldiers who fought Afghan invaders during the battle of Panipat in 1761. And throughout his career, he never missed a chance to remind people of his heritage.

"For me, every bout is a now or never moment. I can't hold back for later, what if the later never comes," he had told PTI in an interview back in 2018.

On Thursday, it was time to hit the relax mode for him.�