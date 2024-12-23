Former cricketer Vinod Kambli hospitalised; in critical condition

India former cricketer Vinod Kambli was admitted to a hospital in Thane after his health deteriorated, according to reports.

On Saturday night, the 52-year-old was taken to Akriti Hospital, where he is now stable and under expert surveillance as he is still critical.

The former player had multiple health issues over the years.�

Kambli, recently made headlines after he was seen emotionally engaging in a conversation with childhood friend and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Achrekar's remembrance event.

His visibly weak appearance also sparked debate over health.

The left-handed batter amassed 3,561 international runs and holds the record as the third youngest player to score a double hundred (Test) at 21 years and 32 days.

He played his last international match against Sri Lanka in 2000.