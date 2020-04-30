Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami no more

His death came a little over a month after the passing away of another legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with legendary footballer Chuni Goswami during the release of a commemorative postage stamp on the 2014 FIFA World Cup in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday following cardiac arrest.

His death came close on the heels of another legandary footballer PK Banerjee's demise in March.

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a city hospital. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI.

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including diabetes, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami played 50 matches for India from 1956 to 1964.

As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.