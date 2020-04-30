Friday, May 01, 2020 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

Football

PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions as standings frozen: report

REUTERS
Published : Apr 30, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2020, 5:54 pm IST

LFP’s board will ratify the recommendation and effectively hand PSG their seventh title in the last eight years

Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay. AFP Photo
 Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay. AFP Photo

Paris: Paris St Germain moved within a fingertip of being crowned Ligue 1 champions when the French league recommended to freeze the 2019-20 standings amid the Covid-19 crisis on Thursday, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.

According to the newspaper, the LFP’s board will ratify the recommendation Thursday afternoon and effectively hand PSG their seventh title in the last eight years.

The decision would mean that second-placed Olympique de Marseille and third-placed Stade Rennais would be in next season’s Champions League with PSG. Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice would qualify for the Europa League.

Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated with Ligue 2 leaders Lorient, and second-placed Lend, promoted to the elite.

“I think we have to accept the decisions that have been taken, in all sports and in all countries,” said PSG defender Thilo Kehrer on the club’s website earlier this week.

“I think the teams that are at the top of their leagues at the moment deserve to be there. If the decision is taken to call an end to the season then the title will be deserved too.”

The LFP was not immediately available for comment.

Tags: french ligue 1, covid 19 pandemic, psg
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

