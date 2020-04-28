Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

29,450

1,560

Recovered

7,129

606

Deaths

938

57

Maharashtra85901282369 Gujarat3548394162 Delhi310887754 Rajasthan22627450 Madhya Pradesh2165357110 Uttar Pradesh198639931 Tamil Nadu1937110124 Andhra Pradesh117723531 Telangana100333225 West Bengal64910520 Jammu and Kashmir5461647 Karnataka51219319 Kerala4823554 Bihar345562 Punjab3309819 Haryana3012133 Odisha111371 Jharkhand103133 Uttarakhand51330 Chandigarh45170 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Sports, Football

Premier League players, coaches face self-isolation on return to Britain: report

REUTERS
Published : Apr 28, 2020, 7:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2020, 7:18 pm IST

Foreign players and managers returning to England are likely to be asked to self-isolate as part of steps to curb the spread of the virus

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Everton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. AP Photo
 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Everton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. AP Photo

London: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and at least eight first-team players of the Premier League champions could face 14 days of mandatory self-isolation when they return to Britain for the resumption of matches, the Times newspaper reported.

Professional soccer in England was suspended last month due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the British government’s lockdown measures will be in place until at least May 7.

With the Premier League aiming to resume play in June, foreign players and managers returning to England are likely to be asked to self-isolate as part of steps to curb the spread of the virus, the Times reported.

The paper added that at least four managers as well as players from several teams could be affected.

Guardiola is in Spain following the death of his mother this month, while eight City players are in their home countries.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff are in Portugal, while up to five players from the team are not in England, the report said.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke and Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuettl as well as some players on their teams and Brighton & Hove Albion are out of the country, it added.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min began a three-week period of mandatory military service in his native South Korea on April 20.

Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call on Friday to discuss the options for finishing the season.

Arsenal, West Ham United and Brighton have all re-opened their training grounds to first team players for individual sessions as they prepare for a return.

Tags: pep guardiola, son heung-min, english premier league, nuno espirito santo, daniel farke, ralph hasenhuettl
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

Latest From Sports

Arjun Tendulkar after playing in a local league match. PTI Photo

Sreesanth is sure Arjun Tendulkar will play for India

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. Twitter Photo

UEFA gives leagues May 25 deadline for restart plans

English Premier League football

English Premier League set for post-Brexit transfer criteria

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. PTI Photo

Chris Gayle calls former teammate Sarwan a disease worse than coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham