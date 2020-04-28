Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 08:39 PM IST

Sports, Football

English Premier League set for post-Brexit transfer criteria

AP
Published : Apr 28, 2020, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2020, 6:44 pm IST

The league resisted a plan to introduce a quota, allowing each squad only 13 non-homegrown players

English Premier League football
 English Premier League football

Manchester: All players from overseas seeking to join Premier League clubs are set to be subject to points-based criteria after Britain's departure from the European Union is complete.

Currently, only players from outside of the European single market have to meet certain soccer-specific immigration requirements. But new regulations are required because clubs will no longer have the unrestricted ability to sign players from the continent after the transition period for Britain's divorce from the EU.

The English Football Association disclosed in its annual financial report on Tuesday plans for a points-based system for the Premier League. Also, the league resisted a plan to introduce a quota, allowing each squad only 13 non-homegrown players.

The new points system will expand the current assessment for visas for non-European players, so taking into consideration the number of international appearances by players, the FIFA ranking of their country, the transfer fee, and salary to establish the need of the club to sign them.

The FA said it was ``proactively trying to mitigate and leverage'' the ``risks and opportunities'' presented by Brexit.

``This has a potential negative impact on the number of European players entering the English game, which could result in a devaluation of the domestic rights of English competitions but could be an opportunity for the English players in the Premier League but also other leagues from the EFL to the Women's Super League," the FA said in its strategic report.

Given its role in overseeing the national teams, the FA also wanted to maximize the opportunities for English talent to play in the Premier League.

The FA said it was working with other soccer bodies to gain approval from the Home Office to update the Governing Body Endorsement requirements that are already applied to players from outside of the European Union or European Economic Area.

Britain officially left the 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31, but remains within the EU's economic and regulatory orbit until the end of the year.

Tags: english premier league, post brexit ties
Location: United Kingdom, England, Manchester

