Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 | Last Update : 10:08 PM IST

32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

25,029

581

Recovered

5,729

233

Deaths

794

13

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan206149333 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh177824826 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana98329125 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3097217 Haryana2801863 Bihar239442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand6383 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Sports, Football

German football plans May return but debate rages

AFP
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 9:59 am IST

It would also make the Bundesliga the first top-flight European league to begin playing again

Bayern Munich players attend a training session at the team's training grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on April 16. AFP Photo
 Bayern Munich players attend a training session at the team's training grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on April 16. AFP Photo

Berlin: German football authorities are set to announce plans on Thursday for Bundesliga matches to restart on May 9 in empty stadiums, but the potential return in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is meeting some opposition.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is slowly easing nationwide restrictions and the resumption of the Bundesliga, which was halted on March 13, would boost morale in football-mad Germany.

It would also make the Bundesliga the first top-flight European league to begin playing again.

Large public events are banned in Germany until August 31, yet football could resume without spectators -- known as "ghost games" in German. Germany has more testing capacity than other European countries and players could be tested regularly.

The 18 clubs have been back in training for three weeks, albeit in small groups with social distancing observed even on the pitch.

Having already been given signs of encouragement by politicians, the German Football League (DFL) is set to iron out details in Thursday's video conference meeting of the clubs.

Final approval could be given by Merkel and regional state premiers at a meeting on April 30.

The DFL is desperate for the league season to be completed by June 30 to ensure payment of the next instalment of television money, worth around 300 million euros ($326 million).

The cash could keep some clubs alive, with 13 of the 36 clubs in Germany's top two tiers reportedly on the verge of insolvency.

With fans across Europe and the world deprived of football, the games are also likely to attract TV audiences far beyond Germany.

 

Cardboard supporters

 

With fans locked out and asked to stay at home, only players, backroom staff, stewards, media and officials will be allowed into the stadiums for games with numbers strictly regulated.

Some clubs are being innovative about the problem of potentially playing in near-empty stadiums.

Borussia Moenchengladbach have filled their terraces with life-sized cardboard cut-outs of fans.

However, the restart is unpopular in some quarters and criticism has come from some supporters' groups.

Critics point to figures of more than 140,000 cases of coronavirus and over 4,500 deaths in Germany as proof that football is inappropriate.

Restarting the season in the middle of the pandemic "would be sheer mockery for the rest of society" according to supporters' group Fanszenen Deutschlands, who accuse the clubs of greed.

"Professional football has long been sick enough and should continue to be quarantined," it said.

Nationwide fan group "Unsere Kurve" has also slammed the move.

Football "cannot act in isolation from the situation in society as a whole," it said. "If the game continues like this, we're out!"

Even some players are uncomfortable about returning to action in the current situation.

"There are more important things than football at the moment," said Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele.

In Berlin, Union forward Sebastian Polter said "nobody wants ghost games -- no player, no fan" even if they appear to the only option to complete the season.

It will also take around 20,000 tests of players and backroom staff to be able to complete all the remaining matches.

Germany has a testing capacity of 550,000 per week, so 20,000 tests spread over the nine remaining Bundesliga matchdays seems manageable.

However, the Robert Koch Institute, which advises the German government, sees things differently.

"I think the tests should be used where it makes medical sense," the institute's vice-president Lars Schaade said on Tuesday.

"I do not see why certain population groups, whether athletes or otherwise, should be routinely screened."

 

'Leap of faith'

 

Nevertheless, it seems highly likely the Bundesliga will return next month.

Markus Soeder, the state premier of Bavaria, and Armin Laschet, head of North Rhine-Westphalia -- two key German football strongholds -- have voiced support.

Christian Seifert, the Bundesliga's CEO, has said the league's clubs and stars have a duty "to repay the trust" shown by the politicians.

Senior figures at Bayern Munich, who have a four-point lead at the top of the league, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have expressed similar gratitude.

"This is a great leap of faith," said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"Football is an opportunity to give millions of fans a little more zest for life again."

Tags: german football association, bundesliga, bayern munich, borussia dortmund, borussia monchengladbach fc, covid 19
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Related Stories

Latest From Sports

Three-time archery Olympian Limba Ram. PTI Photo

AAI liasing with Sports Ministry to facilitate treatment for ailing Limba Ram

Former Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir. AFP Photo

Pakistan's former captain Sana Mir calls time on her career

Jharkhand's Jhuma Khatun (R) en route to gold in the women's 1500 metres race at Senior National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad. DC Photo

Middle distance runner Jhuma Khatun banned for four years for flunking dope test

Virat Kohli. AFP Photo

Kohli can knock off Tendulkar's 100 hundreds record in 7-8 years: Brett Lee

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham