Friday, May 01, 2020 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Sports, Football

Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

AFP
Published : Apr 19, 2020, 2:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2020, 2:20 pm IST

The team, training in Spain when Covid19 virus broke back home in Wuhan, fled Spain when virus death toll began to rise

Wuhan Zall football team coach Jose Gonzalez (C) arriving with his players at the railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on Friday. AFP Photo
 Wuhan Zall football team coach Jose Gonzalez (C) arriving with his players at the railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on Friday. AFP Photo

Wuhan: The Chinese Super League team from the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, Wuhan Zall made an emotional return to the city after more than three months torn from their families.

Zall endured a turbulent 104 days on the road, including being stranded in Spain, because Wuhan was sealed off in January when the virus killed and infected thousands there.

The city is now emerging from its weeks-long lockdown and hundreds of chanting fans met the Zall players when they arrived at Wuhan's train station late Saturday, state media said.

Wearing masks, the players had bouquets of flowers thrust into their hands while supporters clad in the team's orange colours held banners and sang.

"After more than three months of wandering, the homesick Wuhan Zall team members finally set foot in their hometown," the team said on the Twitter-like Weibo.

The squad, led by their Spanish coach Jose Gonzalez, will now spend a few days at home before resuming training on Wednesday.

"The local players will be reunited with their families, having not seen them for more than three months," said Zall, who finished sixth last year in the top-flight CSL.

"The club is very grateful for the support and understanding of the players' families."

The squad's return home is the final chapter in a long saga.

They began training for the new Chinese Super League season, since postponed indefinitely, in early January in the southern city of Guangzhou.

They flew to Malaga, Spain towards the end of January, by which time the city of Wuhan and its 11 million people were under harsh restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"They are not walking viruses, they are athletes," Gonzalez told Spanish media at the time, pleading for his players not to be demonised.

But when the virus began taking hold in Spain in March, Zall made arrangements to fly back to China, where the number of infections was slowing markedly.

Wuhan was still sealed off so the squad, via a prolonged transit in Germany, flew to China's southern city of Shenzhen on March 16.

They went into three weeks of quarantine, followed by training in the nearby city of Foshan, before taking a high-speed train from Guangzhou to Wuhan on Saturday evening.

Zall are preparing for a season that still has no start date. The CSL was supposed to begin on February 22 but could now kick off in late June, according to latest reports.

China's government says it has curbed coronavirus at home but on Friday admitted errors in tallying the death toll in Wuhan and raised the grim count there by 50 percent to 3,869.

Tags: wuhan zall, covid 19
Location: China, Hubei, Wuhan

Related Stories

Latest From Sports

Lyon's President Jean-Michel Aulas (R) exchanges pleasantries with the president of the French Ligue LFP Nathalie Boy de la Tour before the match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Lyon (OL) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. AFP Photo

Ninth Ligue 1 title for PSG as season declared over

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James driving in during the match against Brooklyn Nets. AP Photo

LA Lakers ready to play despite call to cancel NBA: LeBron James

Ross Taylor celebrates his century against West Indies in Hamilton. DC File Photo

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal yet again for Ross Taylor

England and wales cricket board

Inaugural season of cricket's The Hundred postponed to 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham