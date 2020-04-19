Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 08:39 PM IST

Sports, Football

'We have no coronavirus': Turkmenistan football season restarts with crowds

AFP
Published : Apr 19, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2020, 1:46 pm IST

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Belarus have bucked the global trend for suspending professional leagues

League match between FC Dynamo-Brest and FC Isloch is on in the town of Brest, some 370 km southwest of Minsk, in Belarus on April 12, 2020. AFP Photo
 League match between FC Dynamo-Brest and FC Isloch is on in the town of Brest, some 370 km southwest of Minsk, in Belarus on April 12, 2020. AFP Photo

Ashgabat: Turkmenistan is rebooting its football season on Sunday, with fans flocking back to stadiums in one of the few countries yet to declare a case of coronavirus.

The reclusive Central Asian state followed other countries around the world when it suspended its eight-team league in March just three games into the season.

The national football federation cited recommendations by the health ministry and the World Health Organisation for preventing the spread of the illness.

A month later, and despite international concerns that Turkmen authorities are underplaying the threat of the virus, football is returning, with supporters only too happy to follow the action from the stands.

"Joy boosts our immunity," joked Ashir Yusupov, a 34-year-old entrepreneur.

He said he would be watching reigning champions Altyn Asyr take on early table-toppers Kopetdag in the capital Ashgabat on Sunday.

Three ex-Soviet states have bucked the global trend for suspending professional leagues: Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Belarus.

Global interest in the Belarusian league has surged on the back of its decision, while the Tajikistan's Super Cup final earlier this month attracted a curious multi-lingual online following.

But Belarus, which has confirmed 4,779 coronavirus cases, has been strongly criticised for allowing fans to attend games.

Tajikistan has begun its season with matches held behind closed doors, even as its authoritarian government, like that of Turkmenistan, continues to insist there are no cases in the country.

Yusupov said he had no fear of crowded places, despite being aware of bans on sports events in other countries.

"We have no coronavirus, so why not restart our league?" he asked.

Tags: covid 19 lockdown
Location: Turkmenistan, Ahal, Ashgabat

