Friday, Dec 16, 2022 | Last Update : 03:47 AM IST

  Sports   Football  15 Dec 2022  France end Morocco World Cup dream to set up Argentina final
Sports, Football

France end Morocco World Cup dream to set up Argentina final

AFP
Published : Dec 15, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2022, 7:14 am IST

Morocco, the first African or Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, dug deep despite injury problems

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe runs after the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
 France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe runs after the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

AL KHOR, Qatar: France ended Morocco's World Cup dream as goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani gave the holders a 2-0 win in their semi-final clash to set up a showdown on Sunday with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

It appeared that France might make short work of their opponents when Hernandez scored inside five minutes at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, despite having a hostile crowd against them.

Morocco, the first African or Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, dug deep despite injury problems only to concede a late second as substitute Kolo Muani scored moments after coming on.

France, who have reached a fourth World Cup final in seven editions, are hoping to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy when they take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium at the weekend.

"There is lots of emotion and lots of pride in the dressing room," said coach Didier Deschamps, whose side were congratulated at the stadium by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It was an important step but there is still a last one to go."

The final will be billed as a showdown between Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, but this match was not about Mbappe's individual brilliance.

France's victory was a team effort against a Moroccan side who will now face Croatia in Saturday's third-place play-off.

"We gave our all, that is the most important thing. The boys fought right to the end," said coach Walid Regragui.

"We wanted to win the match but we came up against a strong team who know what they are doing and who wait for you to make a mistake, which we did at the start of the match."

Morocco had reached the semi-finals after beating Belgium in the group stage and then knocking out Spain and Portugal.

But facing the holders was another matter, and Regragui's plans were hindered by a series of injuries.

Having missed the quarter-final, centre-back Nayef Aguerd was recalled only to withdraw at the last minute, with Achraf Dari stepping in.

Fellow defender and captain Romain Saiss had to abandon his teammates after just 21 minutes.

Two of France's starters in the quarter-final win over England, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, were missing due to illness.

France were met by deafening whistles when in possession from the huge Moroccan support but they silenced the crowd with the early opener, Hernandez netting with an acrobatic volley at the back post after Mbappe's shot was deflected.

It was also just the second goal conceded by Morocco in Qatar and the first scored by an opposition player.

Injuries pile up

The excellent Azzedine Ounahi forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris soon afterwards but there was a feeling that the evening could quickly turn into a rude reality check for Morocco.

When Saiss let a simple forward ball bounce over his head, Olivier Giroud broke away but his shot hit the post.

When Saiss came off Regragui abandoned his back three and matched France's 4-3-3.

Morocco finished the half strongly and nearly drew level when, following a corner, defender Jawad El Yamiq saw his overhead kick tipped onto the post by Lloris.

The Atlas Lions then also lost Bayern Munich left-back Noussair Mazraoui at half-time.

Deschamps took off Giroud and replaced him with Marcus Thuram -- son of Lilian -- midway through the second half as Mbappe moved inside.

Kolo Muani then came on for Ousmane Dembele, and with 11 minutes remaining he scored with his first touch, tapping in after another Mbappe shot had been deflected.

Tags: 2022 qatar world cup, world cup football, france enters world cup football final
Location: Qatar, Doha

Latest From Sports

Croatia players celebrate after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second right, vies for the ball with Netherlands' defenders during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

ran players listen to the national anthem ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

World Cup: Iran team refuses to sing national anthem in support of anti-govt protests

India's Rohit Sharma walks onto the field ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP/PTI)

India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in blockbuster T20WC match

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham