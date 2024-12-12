Flat-track bully: Former South Africa player makes controversial comments on Rohit Sharma

Former South African batsman Daryll Cullinan made controversial remarks on Team India captain Rohit Sharma during an interview with Insidesport.

Cullinan, who spoke about Rohit's fitness had also commented on his skill outside the sub-continent.

"Look at Rohit, then at Virat. Notice the difference in their physical condition. Rohit is overweight, and not a long-term cricketer anymore. Rohit is not in a good physical condition for the hard grind of a four or five-match Test series," the former Proteas player opined.

Terming Rohit Sharma is the best in home conditions, Cullinan raised eyebrows about the 37-year-old's form outside India. "I will say it again. Rohit's best at home but I just wonder if it is not going to backfire India, because they were not the same team in the second Test. I think Rohit is a flat-track bully. Let's look at his record outside India. Everytime he has been to South Africa, I've clearly got the feeling that he does not like the short ball," Cullinan said.

However, he backed Rohit Sharma to open at the Gabba. "He is an opener. He must come and lead from the front."

The Indian skipper was put under scanner as he continued his bad run in the longer format. In his last 12 Tests, Rohit scored only one half century.

Missing out in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to family commitments, Rohit joined the Indian squad for the second match. However, sacrificing his batting position for the in-form KL Rahul, Hitman came to bat at No.6, which failed to yield results as he walked back with single-digit scores in both innings.

Meanwhile, hungry team India will face Australia in the third Test at Brisbane starting Saturday.