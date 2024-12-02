Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove stable after collapse

Milan: Edoardo Bove is stable in hospital after his harrowing and sudden collapse which caused Fiorentina's Serie A clash with champions Inter Milan to be suspended on Sunday, as Scott McTominay kept Napoli top in a 1-0 win at Torino.

Fiorentina said that midfielder Bove, who suddenly fell to the turf with 16 minutes on the clock and the game still goalless, was under sedation in the intensive care unit at Florence's Careggi hospital.

"Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous and the cardio-respiratory systems," said Fiorentina in a joint statement with the hospital.

Fiorentina added that the 22-year-old's condition will be re-assessed "in the next 24 hours" while family and teammates, who had rushed to his aid and then sobbed as he was stretchered from the Stadio Artemio Franchi field, went to be by his side.

The match will be rescheduled for "an as-yet undetermined date", as happened when Evan Ndicka fell in a similar manner during Roma's match at Udinese in April.

Bove's fall reminded fans of tragic former captain Davide Astori, who in March 2018 died suddenly in his sleep aged 31 in a hotel before a league match at Udinese.

Goalkeeper David de Gea said "God please" on social media where a number of clubs, including Roma from where he was loaned to Fiorentina in August, showed support.

"One of us, we're all with you. Forza Edo!" Roma said.