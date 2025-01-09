Filled Stadiums and Incredible cricket - a happy South Africa Summer: Smith on SA20 League

Mumbai: Betway SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa cricket captain Graeme Smith spoke about what sets Betway SA20 apart from the rest of the T20 leagues in the world. He said:



"I think from the start, being able to attract the six franchises that we have, they're very professional, they're very competitive. We've had quality local players, the best of South Africa, and some outstanding international players that have come now. And this year, for me, I think the squads are looking even stronger, which is exciting going into Season 3. You look across the six squads, and you can see so many match-ups and so many potential great games along the way. And then, second to that is the fans. I think the fans have come out in numbers. Seeing people in the stands having a great time, getting behind their teams, and enjoying the atmosphere. I'll never forget standing in Season 1 and Season 2 in each stadium in the first week and seeing the fan bases and the colours of each team being supported. And I think those are incredible stories that can be built on year on year. The feedback we get from global is when people tune into the TV, they see a happy South Africa, summer, filled stadiums, and incredible cricket. So, hopefully, that will continue this year."

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan spoke about being the captain in the SA20. He said:

"For me, it was the first time leading a team in a franchise, and it was for me a different experience as well. Lots of things that I have done, you know, I think I would have done that maybe a different decision. But, you know, you always learn from your mistakes, and it was the first year. So, as I said, we had some great games, but at the end, we just didn't control our nerves in the previous time, and we just lost the game in that situation. I feel like, you know, we just get the basics right. We enjoy ourselves, we have fun on the ground, and make sure we play 100%. That's the only way we can get the right results."

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis spoke about cricketers prolonging their careers by playing in leagues like SA20. He said:

"If you look at the IPLs and T20 competitions around the world, I found there was a phase initially when people went to the youth and the young guys and that exuberance, but then there was almost a switch back to the experience when people started looking at what are the things that work in T20 competitions. And now, I certainly look around all the competitions, and you see a lot of experience being recruited. But with that, it's important to have that youth. That's why it's really important to have a rule like we have—a rookie in every squad—because I do think that is absolute gold for any young player stepping out of school. So that's great, but the fact that it's great that you're mixing young guys coming straight out of school with guys double their age, but they get to rub shoulders with guys who play a lot of cricket around the world, and I think that's something that you cannot buy—that's such great learning for them. So, the competition breeds that. But for me, at my age, I still feel exactly the same. How long I can go for, I can't give you the answer. I thought I'd be done by now, and for me, it's just a case of being true to myself and where I am in my career. How hungry am I still to play the game? And right now, I'm still extremely hungry to do what I've been doing for the last few years. Body is still feeling really good, mind is fresh, so who knows. Imran Tahir is also setting the standard there for the Gandalf of the tournament, I think. With this format now, yes, you can push yourself certainly a lot more. You know, sport has changed for the better, so you see sportsmen all around the world doing this for longer than they've ever been doing it. This is a great competition, so I would like to play this for as long as possible."

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan also shared his views on how Afghanistan’s cricket has transformed over the years and how SA20 will impact Afghan players. He said:

"I think such leagues really improve cricket. And since Afghanistan players have joined the leagues and played there, I think all the benefits have gone to Afghanistan cricket. You know, the way we have done in the World Cup, it has shown in the last two World Cups, 2023 and also ODI and T20. In both the World Cups, we got to the semi-finals. You know, 10 years before, I don't think anybody would have thought Afghanistan will get to semi-finals. But that's just, you know, that's just the kind of opportunity they get here in such big leagues. Like you mentioned, Azmatullah and Gurbaz, and some more young players like Noor is here and Naveen. So, they're all coming, they're participating in this big league, so that's where they get the opportunity where they can share the ground with big names. You know, in Afghanistan, you hardly get the opportunity where you can play with a big superstar. We don't have our own league where you can go and play with them, but here, you get the opportunity. You're sharing the dressing room with them for a month, and you're learning from them. So that's how your cricket grows, and I feel like, you know, that really helped Afghanistan cricket because we are not at that position now where we can just think about going and participating in the ICC events. So, there is expectation, and all the expectation, I think, came from us playing the leagues, and our cricket got improved. So, it's great to see the youngsters coming, and I hope, I hope to see lots more coming to the big leagues and playing and getting better."