FIDE reacts to allegations of deliberate loss by Gukesh's opponent in finals

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) downplayed the criticism that emerged after the 14th and final round of the World Chess Championship.

The match was heading towards a draw, until defending champion Ding Liren (China) made a blunder at the last minute that allowed Gukesh to turn the tide and clinch the world title.

India prodigy, 18-year-old Gukesh, created history with his victory as he was named the 'youngest world champion' by FIDE.

The win, while it elited many, also drew strong criticisms from others.

The Russian Chess Federation chief Filatov went a little too far and alleged that the Chinese player lost the match deliberately.

"Losing the position in which Ding Liren was is difficult even for a first-class player. The defeat of the Chinese player in today's game raises a lot of questions and looks like a deliberate one," Filatov said.

However, FIDE President Dvorkovich brushed-off the allegations calling mistakes as part and parcel of the game.

"Sports is about mistakes, without mistakes, there would be no goals in football. Every sportsman makes mistakes but that's what we are excited about, whether the opponent can find a way to use a mistake," FIDE chief said during the closing ceremony of the event.

Meanwhile, Gukesh's mentor and five-time world champion Vishwanathan Anand advised the teen grandmaster to ignore the criticism.

His comments came after Norwaian champion Magnus Carlsen said that the games between India and China player's don't match the level of the world championship.

Anand said criticism comes with success and added that he was happy to watch history being rewritten.