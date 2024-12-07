Fans concerned about Vinod Kambli's health after emotional reunion with Sachin

India former player Vinod Kambli, who was seen at a function to honour legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar was visibly dreary, making the fans and former players worry about the former star's health condition.

An emotional moment during the event where Kambli met his old friend Sachin Tendulkar and refused to let go of his hand, made cricket lovers' hearts heavy. The video of the heart-warming moment is now viral.

Two friends, same talent: one a legend admired globally, the other a story of what could’ve been. Sachin Tendulkar thrives as a role model, while Vinod Kambli fades away. Talent gets you started, but discipline keeps you going. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/aTffU3MEoT



Meanwhile, a close aide of Kambli, revealed that the 52-year-old, previously went to rehabilitation 14 times to deal with his alcohol problem.

His alcohol problem was well known to many, which also allegedly cost him a lot of friends in the cricket circle.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup winning captain offered to help Kambli get back on his feet but on one condition, said Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

"Kapil has told me clearly that if he wants to go to rehab, then we are willing to help him financially, However, he has to check into rehab himself first. Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts," Sandhu told a reputed media house.

In addition, Gavaskar clarified that the 83 World Cup winning team is looking to help ailing Kambli and other former India players dealing with financial difficulties.

Vinod Kambli played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in 2000.