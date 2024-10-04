Fan cycles 1,200 km to Meet MS Dhoni, Camps Outside his Farmhouse

A die-hard fan of the cricket legend, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, commenced a strenuous journey of cycling almost 1200 Kilometers, from Delhi to Ranchi for a small encounter with him.





After arriving at the gates of Dhoni's farmhouse, Gaurav Kumar set up a small camp and waited for a week. He spent long hours in his tent just to catch a small glimpse of the former captain of the Indian Cricket team.

Gaurav saw Dhoni several times during his visit, as the cricketer used to drive by, and wave from his car but not stop.

Even though Dhoni has a popular habit of interacting with fans outside his farmhouse, he does not stop this time.

Later on, Gaurav posted a story on social media in hopes that it might reach Dhoni and encourage him to meet for a brief meet-and-greet.

This wasn't Gaurav's first attempt to meet his idol, previously he had cycled from Delhi to Chennai during the Indian Premier League with the same goal, but fate did not favour him then either.